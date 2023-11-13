As the experts always mention, learning English doesn't always have to involve books. Watching movies can help immensely to learn pronunciation, differentiate between accents, increase your vocabulary, learn some colloquial use, and learn the culture associated with the language.

So, we bring you a list of five famous classics and have noted down a few quotes from these movies which are now widely used in English. Enjoy!

1. Forrest Gump (1994)

"Run, Forrest! Run!"

"That's all I have to say about that."

"Momma always said you've got to put the past behind you before you can move on."

2. The Toy Story (1995)

“This town ain’t big enough for the two of us!”

“You’re my favourite deputy!”

"Reach for the stars!"

3. Notting Hill (1999)

"I'm also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her."

"Whoopsidaisies!"

"It was nice to meet you. Surreal but nice."

4. The King's Speech (2010)

"If I am King, where is my power? Can I form a government? Levy a tax? Declare a war? No!"

"We're not a family, we're a firm."

"Is the nation ready for two minutes of radio silence?"

5. The Theory of Everything (2014)

“The most remarkable property of the universe is that it has spawned creatures able to ask questions.”

"There should be no boundaries to human endeavor."

"Physics is back in business."