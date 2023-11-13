Books can be our best friends, it's not for nothing that this saying is popular. Here are a few classics and what they can teach you when it comes to English language

Lord of the Flies

BY William Golding

Often prescribed as curriculum in school, this book is a modern novel using descriptive and dramatic language that helps a reader visualise the story



Animal Farm

BY George Orwell

Simple language drives this novel. This story is short and effective, giving the reader an understanding on how to use language in a clever way

To Sir, With Love

BY ER Braithwaite

The story is about how a professor wins over the hearts of unruly students. The words and characterisation will surely teach you a thing or two too

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

BY Mark Haddon

A heart-warming tale of an autistic kid and a dog who set out to solve a murder mystery. The perspective of the world that the kid, Christopher, has is charming

The Old Man and the Sea

BY Ernest Hemingway

Written by journalist Ernest Hemingway, the book has language that is clear, straight forward and factually tight. The sentence structure is short, making it easy to follow

