In the post-pandemic era, there has been a notable increase in the number of students opting to pursue their academic endeavours abroad again. Among the myriad considerations involved in this process, accommodation emerges as a pivotal factor for international students. Addressing aspects such as budget, cost of living, location, and the most suitable type of accommodation necessitates thorough research.

Given this context, the pressing question emerges: how can international students effectively navigate their living options abroad? EdexLive sought the perspective of St George’s University in Grenada, West Indies, to shed light on the university's stance on this matter and the amenities they offer to cater to the needs of their international student community.

In this interview, we delve into the university's approach to accommodating international students, exploring the intricacies of their housing contracts, the range of choices available, and the support systems in place to ensure a seamless transition for students from diverse backgrounds.

Can you provide information about the university's housing options?

There are approximately 10 different types of on-campus dorm styles, They are conveniently located and offer some great benefits.

Are there any specific considerations for international student reservations, and how does the university prioritise accommodation allocation?

Note also that on-campus housing is required for all new students for one year. Those matriculating into new programmes are also required to live on campus for a year.

Our housing application process is simple. Eligible students must apply for housing through an online Housing Portal, which is designed to help our student applicants make their request to live on campus, and create a profile of themselves, which helps them to request roommates/suitemates and get the room assignments they are eligible for. Those who may have a special need can also indicate this during the application process.

Students who are coming with children, or pets over 20lbs and or residents of Grenada, can be exempted from living on campus.

Could you explain the various accommodation choices accessible to international students?

- Types of accommodation On Campus are as follows:

- Two bedroom suites, shared kitchen and bath

- Three bedroom suites, shared kitchen and bath

- Four-bedroom suites, shared kitchen and two baths

- Four-bedroom suites, shared kitchen and four baths

- Five bedroom suites, shared kitchen and five bath

- Double six suites, shared kitchen and three baths

- Triple nine suites with shared kitchen and three baths

- Couples accommodation

- Studios

- 12-bedroom suites, a large shared kitchen and large shower stall bathroom facilities.

Off-campus housing is privately owned. They are fully furnished, most common types are:

- Studios

- Two-bedroom apartment

- Three-bedroom apartments

There are a variety of apartments located very close to the school.

How can students form a peer group and utilise it in their housing decisions or tap into their own networks? Can the university provide support in this regard?

Searching for housing off campus can be hassle-free through a real estate agent. We have a list in view on our website to help students with their search. Click à here to view the recommended list of Real Estate Agents

Things to look for when renting off campus:

- Check the termination clause in the contract and always discuss it with the landlord or property manager before the commitment



- Joint leases, while they may be beneficial for most when the total cost can be split, it can also be an issue if one party no longer wants to continue living with the other.



- Check with the Housing office for reviews on any potential apartment and share the copy of the lease so that they can give feedback on any potential risk factors before commitment.

Click the link to read the Off-Campus Tips and " Important points to consider before renting an apartment"

Information about the various housing options for students – do we have any cultural/social preferences for students? For example, prayer rooms and so on

There are several groups, religious and cultural organisations students will come across during their life as a resident of the school. With so many groups and organisations, the university works closely with each organisation/group to provide a space to host social activities or events when needed.

How far in advance should a student begin researching the city and available housing options?

New students can start their search once they are approved to live off campus by admissions. Continuing students who are not required to live on campus for any given term can start their search during their current term for the following term.

Are there any specific considerations for international student reservations? Does the university prioritise accommodation allocation?

Priority is given to all international students to reside on campus in their first year. Preference is further given to continuing students who are not required to live on campus, the opportunity to remain on campus for a consecutive term. This highlighted policy is subject to change.

What should international students do if they are unable to secure housing in the university hall? Does the university offer any assistance in such situations?

Yes, we will guide the students. In cases where we are obligated to accommodate them, we will arrange university-sponsored housing. The list of real estate agents can also come in handy in such cases.

If students are unable to find suitable housing immediately, should they consider staying at a hostel or hotel temporarily? What's your recommendation?

On campus should always be a student’s first choice. They can always reach out to us to guide and assist them.

Can students opt for group bookings – for example, if students would like to book accommodation to stay in the same room, is this possible?

The Online Housing application process allows students to match with other students to create a group in order to be assigned together.