The NPTEL-GATE Portal, a joint initiative by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institutes of Science (IISCs) to help students prepare for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), now has 50,700 registrations.

The portal, which stands for National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning, offers free resources to help students prepare for GATE. These resources include free certification courses in the format of MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses), tips, tricks, previous years’ question papers, live preparation and more.

A press release by IIT Madras says, “The NPTEL-GATE portal has received over 50,700 registrations. It also provides access to previous years’ questions (PYQs) from 2007-2022, covering more than 16 years of GATE exam topics.”

It adds that the portal has seen a significant increase in student participation in its “comprehensive exam preparation programs” over the past year.

Launched in August 2022, the NPTEL-GATE is supported by the Ministry of Education, and “is also being sponsored by Amadeus Labs Bengaluru”, says the press release

Users on the portal completed 115 mock tests across six key subjects: Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication, Physics, and Chemistry from August 2022 to February 2023, IIT Madras says.

Further, the current semester has seen 19 mock tests completed already across seven subjects, including the six previous ones and Biotechnology.

In Phase 1 of the live sessions, IIT Madras says that 3,975 students participated in 521 sessions, while 3,321 students participated in 367 Phase II sessions.

Prof Andrew Thangaraj, Coordinator, NPTEL-IIT Madras, said, “The high participation of students in mock tests and live sessions demonstrates their commitment to adequate GATE exam preparation using the portal’s expansive resources. The NPTEL-GATE portal provides a lot of benefits for GATE aspirants and offers all these features for free, democratising access to high-quality educational content,” elaborating on the impact of the NPTEL-GATE Portal.