Don't know what other English language proficiency tests are available apart from the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL)? Are you also looking to understand who accepts these alternate tests and for what purposes? We got it all covered.

Cambridge English Qualifications

These tests are meant for those who wish to prove their English proficiency for higher studies, visa and immigration purposes. Having various levels based on candidates' needs, these tests are accepted by universities, employers and governments worldwide. The tests for all levels can be taken online as well as offline.



Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program (CELPIP)

This test is generally taken by those who wish to settle in Canada, but it is officially accepted by several governments, professional organisations, colleges, universities, and employers. Administered by the Paragon Testing Enterprises, there are two types of CELPIP tests, having durations of one and three hours respectively.



Integrated Skills in English (ISE)

This is a test from London's Trinity College. It is a contemporary test, accepted by universities and government offices. The test takes two hours to complete across all the levels it offers.

International Test of English Proficiency (iTEP)

It is another standardised English proficiency test accepted by thousands of universities worldwide, including the Academic Credentials Evaluation Institute (ACEI). There are two types of iTEP tests, one lasting for 90 minutes and the other for 1.30 hours.



Michigan Test of English Language Proficiency (MTELP)

The Cambridge–Michigan Language Assessment (CaMLA), previously the English Language Institute Testing and Certification Division at the University of Michigan, has been providing English language tests at three levels for students. Based on the level, the tests last from 50 minutes to six hours.

Canadian Academic English Language Test (CAEL)

This is meant for students wishing to study in Canada. Unlike other tests, there is no minimum qualifying score for CAEL, but candidates have to score a total of 70. The test can be taken both online and offline, having a duration of 3.30 hours.

Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC)

Also administered by ETS (TOEFL test maker), TOEIC is meant for professional purposes. However, on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) scale, TOEIC is available for basic levels as well.

Education First Standard English Test (EF SET)

This is the first free English proficiency test available, catering to various levels. Created by EF, a language training company in 2014, SET tests receptive skills of reading and listening only. The test lasts for 50 minutes.