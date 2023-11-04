The National Service Scheme (NSS) cell of the Hyderabad Central University, also known as the University of Hyderabad (UoH) organised a programme for the preparation of the ground for the herbal, flower and fruit garden in coordination with the Horticulture and Sanitation department today, November 4.



The said garden will be prepared in the space available beside the Active and Healthy Ageing Research Lab-NS of the School of Medical Sciences, stated a press release by the institute.



The NSS volunteers cleared the dry leaves and glass panes on the premises, and cut the waste bushes and the dried branches of the trees. Dr B Krishnaiah, NSS Co-ordinator and Dr Varalaxmi Programme Officer guided the volunteers while participating in the activity.



The press release added that Adityasree, Kusuma, Madhulatha, K Venkatadas, Mohd Zunaid, Pushpalatha, Shravani, Nitesh K Mishra, Premjeet Yadav, Divya Daneshan, Sai Akhila Madhulatha, Pushpalekha, Sudhakar and his team from the Horticulture department, Mallesham, Shankar and their team from Sanitation department participated in the programme.



The National Service Scheme (NSS) is a Central Sector Scheme of the Government of India which provides opportunities to the student youth in schools and colleges to take part in various government-led community service activities and programmes. The sole aim of the NSS is to provide hands-on experience to young students in delivering community service.