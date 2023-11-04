The Head of Department (HoD) of Psychology at Bangalore University at the Jnana Bharathi campus has approached the police after blood stains, broken glass pieces and an abandoned electrical two-wheeler were found outside the department. The unidentified miscreants have broken the glass panes of the main doors and the windows, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The HoD has also requested the university authorities to install a CCTV camera and to depute a security guard during the night as the scenes at the entrance of the university were scary. The incident happened last Sunday (October 29) night and came to light around 8.25 am on Monday (October 30) when the HoD, Dr M Sreenivas, came to the department. The complaint was filed the same day.

“It was very unusual and a bit scary as there were stains of blood. An electric two-wheeler was also abandoned at the spot. The vehicle has been taken away by the jurisdictional Jnanabharathi police for further investigations. The incident must have happened when there was a two-day holiday for the university. The unidentified people have broken the glass panes of the main doors and the side window. Since the grilled doors were locked, nobody could enter inside. There is no CCTV and a request has been made to the authorities to install a CCTV. Also, more security personnel have been requested. Earlier one home guard would be stationed near the department at night, but now only they come on beat,” Dr Sreenivas told The New Indian Express.

A case of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been registered by the police.

“We are finding out the details of the two-wheeler which was found in front of the Psychology department. We suspect that the accused must be drunk and have engaged in a fight. They must have escaped after seeing the night beat home guards,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation.