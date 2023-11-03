The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur celebrated its 64th Foundation Day on November 2, Thursday, with great enthusiasm. The celebrations began with the lighting of the lamp by Prof S Ganesh, Officiating Director, IIT Kanpur, in the presence of Prof Kantesh Balani, Dean of Resources & Alumni office (DoRA), IIT Kanpur; Dr Nishanth Nair, Dean of Digital Infrastructure and Automation; and Officiating Dean of Faculty Affairs, IIT Kanpur; and Kapil Kaul, CEO, IIT Kanpur Development Foundation, among other dignitaries.

Dr Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology and former Director of IIT Kanpur graced the event as the chief guest.

Prof Sameer Khandekar, Dean of Students Affairs, IIT Kanpur, set the tone of the event with his welcome address. The cultural programme started with a classical dance performance by a team of women students from the institute.

The evening culminated with a mesmerizing Kathak recital by Rajendra Gangani, a leading exponent of the Jaipur Gharana style of Kathak and recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his contributions to the field of Kathak.

Invited dignitaries and awardees graced the evening on November 2. On the occasion, Prof S Ganesh, Officiating Director, IIT Kanpur delivered the welcome address, highlighting key achievements and future prospects of the institute in the field of research and academia, which include the establishment of The Mehta Family Centre for Engineering in Medicine, plan for a School of Sustainability, and the recent collaboration with the Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute, among other initiatives.