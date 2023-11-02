The Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi (IIT BHU) will be taking several steps towards student safety on campus as discussed in a meeting with student representatives today, November 2. This move has come after the horrific incident where a female student was stripped and molested on campus by three individuals.

In a notice released by the registrar of IIT BHU today, Thursday, November 2, it was announced that an integrated surveillance system (CCTV) will be installed on campus at the earliest.

On the campus, movement has been restricted from 10 pm to 5 am by putting in place barricades at specified locations.

Moreover, security guards will be deployed at the sensitive areas on the IIT BHU campus and the security of the institution will be jointly monitored by the district police and institute personnel at all seven gates.

The notice also added that a beat of four police personnel including one sub-inspector will be positioned in the Chief Proctor's office permanently for immediate action in case of any untoward incident in future.

The student representatives, during the meeting on Thursday, November 2, also notified the administration about the security concerns of the institute on common roads shared by IIT (BHU) and BHU, particularly Agricultural Road and Hyderabad Gate Road.

The institute will actively pursue with the Ministry of Education and the University administration for the creation of a closed campus with restricted entry, the notice further stated.