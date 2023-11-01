In yet another tragic incident at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, a BTech student named Pranav Jain, from the Textile department, has taken his own life, as confirmed by multiple sources. Pranav, a resident of Delhi, was discovered at his residence. Further details are currently awaited.

The initial report of this heartbreaking news came from the X (formerly Twitter) handle @VoiceofIITD today, November 1, at 4:34 pm. Their tweet read, “Once more, we're faced with the heart-wrenching news of a B.tech student, Pranav Jain from the Textile Department, who lived in Vindyanchal Hostel, tragically taking his own life.”

This incident marks the third suicide within the institution, as noted by the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) at IIT Bombay, who retweeted the Voice of IITD's tweet, expressing their concern: “We have lost count of the total number of students who we lost this year.”

When contacted, the institute seemed unaware of the death. An anonymous student from IIT Delhi shared, "The incident occurred at his home, so not many people, especially from the institution, are aware of it. We learned of it only when his parents answered a call from a friend who had been repeatedly trying to reach him without any response."

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666