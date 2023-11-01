Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, November 1, dismissed allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of more than one lakh teachers in the state, who are scheduled to get their appointment letters on Thursday, November 2. Kumar accused detractors of acting upon "instructions from above".

The CM will himself hand over the appointment letters to thousands of candidates in a grand ceremony in the capital city of Patna. "Tomorrow is a big day. Those who are finding faults never had any problems till they were with me. Now they are picking holes upon instructions from above," he said, as per a report by PTI.



The JD(U) leader spoke this in response to queries about the BJP, which he dumped a year ago, and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, with whom he burnt bridges earlier this year for terming the recruitment of 1.20 lakh teachers a "scam". The queries were made by journalists on the sidelines of a function in which he launched power projects worth nearly Rs 14,000 crore.

However, the opposition leaders have been alleging that money has exchanged hands in the selection process and many contractual teachers were being shown as fresh recruits to inflate figures which the Mahagathbandhan government was using for boasts of job creation, as per PTI.