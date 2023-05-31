On Wednesday, May 31, West Bengal announced a four-year UG honours course in all government and aided institutions for this academic year. In a statement, the Higher Education Department said that the decision was taken after talks with all stakeholders and was based on the recommendations of a state-appointed expert panel.

"After consulting various stakeholders and keeping the future of students in mind, it has been decided by the competent authority in the State Government that the four-year UG level programme will be introduced in all Government/ Government aided/ Government sponsored Higher Education Institutions from the academic session 2023-2024," the statement said, as per a report by PTI.

The 4-year programme will replace the existing three-year course. Students "shall be awarded degrees in accordance with the UGC's National Curriculum and Credit Framework (NCCF) for UG level programmes," the statement added.

Tracing the developments preceding the introduction of the four-year UG course, the document mentioned that the proposal had been "under consideration of the state government for some time". An expert Committee was constituted to examine the matter and it submitted a recommendation regarding the implementation of the NCCF on January 31.

According to the committee, the 4-year course would be implemented "through optimum utilisation of existing resources or self-mobilisation of additional resources, pending receipt of additional financial assistance". Last week, Education Minister Bratya Basu stated that he would meet the chief minister very soon to hold detailed talks on the matter.

With the results of the Plus-2 exams of the West Bengal Board declared last week, and the publication of the results of the other all-India Plus II level board examinations, several college authorities and teacher associations had expressed concerns over the delay in issuance of any official notification on changing the duration of the UG honours course.



After today's announcement, Calcutta University (CU) Pro-Vice Chancellor Asis Chatterjee said, "The government has issued a statement. Now we are expecting to get the notification soon. Once we get the same, it will be communicated to affiliate colleges," as per PTI.

Meanwhile, Madhumanjari Mandal, Principal of Scottish Church College, which is affiliated with CU, said, "We are awaiting the communique from the CU authorities. Once we get the nod, the admission process will start."