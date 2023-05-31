Just as the last day of registration for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Exam, 2023 (UGC-NET 2023) arrived, aspirants were stumped by technical glitches, which prevented them from submitting their applications.

Aspirants reported that since last night, the application portal was closed for new applicants – 17 hours before the deadline, which is at 5 pm today, May 31. Few candidates even reported having faced technical issues with the interface of the payment portal.

Many aspirants took to Twitter to raise their concerns about this technical glitch and urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) and UGC to look into the matter.

Here is what some of them had to say:

@oye_ashu_: @ugc_india Last date to fill UGC NET June Application form is mentioned as 31st May 2023(31/05/2023) but the applications are closed on 30th May 2023(30/052023) only.

I am not able to complete the application form.

@ShikharVishwaAu: Dear @ugc_india @DG_NTA I was in the process of filling my NTA NET June 2023 form, with last date specified as 31st June until 5 pm. However, I encountered an issue where the online submission of application form appears to be closed. Kindly investigate this matter.

@Apmiku: #UGCNET NTA mentioned 31/05/23 5:00 PM is the last date and but closing the website before 24 hours. Why are you doing this? Should we be here to tweet every time to you for this type of inconvenience? Painful. 2nd charging of Rupees 1150 from Gen Cat students is unfair.

@naseernashu0408: I'm experiencing some trouble paying the fee for the #UGCNET June 2023 exam. The interface doesn't seem to allow me to complete the payment. Could you please assist me with this issue?

@SunayanaRay_22: I am facing problem in paying examination fee. The last date for payment is 1/6/23 as per ugc notice in their official website. Please guide me.

#DGC_NTA #mamidala90 #UGCNET

However, at 11.37 am today, May 31, one aspirant tweeted that he could now submit his application, after not being able to do it the previous night.

About UGC-NET 2023

The UGC-NET is an exam written to qualify for the post of assistant professor, and/or Junior Research Fellowship award in Indian universities and colleges. The NTA conducts the exam on behalf of the UGC in two editions – June and December.

This year, the exam’s June edition will be conducted from June 13 to 21, and the results will be announced in July. The dates for the December edition of the exam have not been announced yet.