The National Medical Commission (NMC) has cancelled MBBS admissions for the current academic year at the Mediciti Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), located in Ghanpur on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Telangana. The reason for such a step was not immediately known.

"We have no information about the cancellation of the admissions of the Mediciti Institute of Medical Sciences for UG seats," said Dr B Karunakar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), which regulates medical education in the state. He added that they came to know of the cancellation from the NMC website, as mentioned in a report by The New Indian Express.

The VC further stated that they had no official information in this regard. "We have not received any letter officially on the cancellation of the UG seats admissions in MIMS," he said. However, since there is two months' time before the last phase of counselling begins, sources from the institute mentioned that the management could appeal before the NMC and obtain permission.

What does Mediciti Institute have to say?

It may be noted that the management of the Mediciti Institute had sought permission from the NMC for increasing the UG seats from 150 to 200 this year. The NMC team had then visited the campus and certain shortfalls were recorded. "It was a routine procedure and once the institute addresses these shortfalls, the required approvals would follow," the institute said. MIMS has clarified that there was no cancellation of its recognition.

The admissions were also cancelled for the Konaseema Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Foundation. After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, this college was functioning under NTR Health University of Health Sciences. The KNRUHS officials recalled that in the past, the NMC had similarly cancelled the UG admissions at the Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences. Later, the college management had appealed to the body and the permission had been restored, as per TNIE.