The Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Shivamogga, Karnakata, has started admissions for the current academic year. It is the first central university in the city and also the first university in Karnataka to offer programmes in Policing and Internal Security.

The university is committed to providing education, training, research and scholarship in the domain of Policing, including Coastal Policing, Security, Law Enforcement, Criminal Justice, Cyber Crime, Artificial Intelligence and areas related to Internal Security, informed Divyashree, Assistant Professor of Criminology at the varsity, on Tuesday, May 30. The courses aim to benefit young aspirants who wish to join security forces, she added, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Divyashree informed that the Shivmogga campus at Ragigudda was the fifth branch of RRU. Other campuses are located at Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, and at Pondicherry.

Details of courses and eligibility

Speaking for the new Shivmogga campus, the professor said that three courses would be started initially, which are: Diploma in Police Science (Kannada and English medium), a one-year course with only 20 seats; Bachelor of Arts in Security Management (English medium), a four-year course with 30 seats and Post Graduation Diploma in Police Science and Management (Kannada and English mediums), a one-year course with 20 seats.

Students who qualify the Pre-University Course (PUC) exams are eligible for the first two years, while graduates from any stream can apply for the third course. The admissions to the three courses began on April 14 and will end by June 15.

"These courses can become a medium for UPSC aspirants. Those who avail education from the university will have a future in corporate and internal security wings," Divyashree said. Interested students can avail additional information from the varsity office at Ragigudda, she added.

Which courses are coming up next?

A basic course in Corporate Security Management, a certificate programme in Coastal Security and Law Enforcement, a certificate programme on Road Traffic Safety Management and a certificate programme on Physical Fitness Management will be started soon at RRU. Retired professors would be recruited shortly, the professor said further.

She added that those who study at the varsity will get special preference in police recruitment. "Those who studied in RRU were given an additional five to 15 marks for recruitment in Gujarat, Jharkhand and Delhi police. Mahesh Kushlani, Administrative Officer at RRU and Shivalingappa Angadi, teaching and research assistants were present at the inauguration event, as per TNIE.