The results for the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) for Class XII Arts and Commerce streams were announced today, Wednesday, May 31.

This year, a total of 4,77,392 candidates appeared for the Class XII Arts, Commerce stream examination in Gujarat. Out of these, 3,49,792 regular candidates are eligible for certificate.

The pass percentage this year stood at 73.27%. Among male students, 67.03 per cent passed the examination while the pass percentage for girls was recorded to be 80.39%, a report by Hindustan Times stated.

The Class XII final exams in Gujarat’s schools started on March 14 and were completed by March 25, 2023. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centers.

The results for Gujarat Board Class X and Class XII science stream were announced earlier this month on May 2. This year, 65.58% of students have passed Gujarat Board Class XII Science results.

How can you check the results?

Candidates who appeared for the Board examination can check their scorecards through the official website of the board, gseb.org. Students can check their results using Board exam seat numbers.

Moreover, the students can also use WhatsApp to get their marks. For this, they have to message their seat numbers to 6357300971, Hindustan Times added.