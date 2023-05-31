Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Education, Government of India, paid a visit to Nanyang Technological University in Singapore on Tuesday, May 31, where he conversed with students and gained more perspective on higher education, research, innovation and beyond, as stated in a report by ANI.

While addressing the gathering, the education minister spoke about the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the several opportunities it offers for collaborations and more. This was informed via a press release released by the Ministry of Education.

When it comes to fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI), FinTech, sustainability and climate action, Nanyang Technological University and universities in India can partner and make the most of global opportunities, the minister shared.

Pradhan also mentioned that the 21st century is going to be India's century and to come up with new models to inspire the 21st century, world-class varsities like NTU and Indian universities will need to come together and collaborate.

During the meeting, the union minister said, "Scaling up partnerships in knowledge, skills and frontier areas will add new dimensions to our long-standing friendship."

The Union Education Minister also met Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Singapore plus Singapore's Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, Tharman Shanmugaratnam.