Taking a jibe at the changes made in the school syllabi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, May 29, hinted that the state government may remove lessons included by the previous government. He added that his government won't allow texts and lessons that poison children's minds.



The CM made these statements in a meeting with more than 40 writers and heads of various organisations at the Home Office, Krishna, in Bengaluru. "The act of polluting children's minds through texts and lessons cannot be condoned. As the academic year has started, we will discuss and take action so that the education of the children is not disturbed," Siddaramaiah said, as mentioned in a report by ANI.

"The education sector will not be allowed to be adulterated in the name of the new education policy," he said further. "A separate meeting will be convened in this regard once again to discuss it comprehensively and take strict and definite decisions," he added.

The CM also informed that he has given instructions to the officials to take strict actions against those who threaten writers. "I have already issued stern instructions to the State Director General of Police to take strict action against moral policing, slanderous trolls and those who threaten writers. I will consider the facts in the letter given by the writers seriously. Our government will take action as per requirement," he said, as per ANI.