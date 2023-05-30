Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy, Government of Karnataka was given his portfolio on Sunday, May 28. Tomorrow, May 31, Wednesday, the new academic year commences for all government schools across the state. As of now, the schools are gearing up for D-Day, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

“The state’s 2023-34 academic year will begin on May 31, with the offering of sweets. Additional preparations are also being made. I wish all the children who are stepping into schools a happy life in a healthy environment. Let us all come together to cooperate for the model education system,” he said on Monday, May 29, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Preparing for the first day of school

The Department of Education issued a circular in which it was mentioned that all government school children should be welcomed to the premises with a sweet on the first day of school. The circular also asserted that students should be offered midday meals right from the first day. Since several preparations need to be made for the reopening of the schools, teachers were required to be at school on May 29 and 30 as well.

The school premises need to be cleaned properly and all those products that are not in use should be disposed, as per directions given to the school by the department. It also needs to be ensured that the academic calendar is adhered to.

This time, the academic year is 244 days-long and the first term starts on May 31 and ends on October 7. Dussehra holidays are scheduled for October 8 to October 24.