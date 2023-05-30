The results for Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class XII Arts and Commerce stream are expected today, Tuesday, May 30.

A report by Hindustan Times stated that the results are expected to be announced on the official websites jac.nic.in, jharresul ts.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in between 3 pm to 4 pm.

This year, around 8 lakh students appeared for JAC Class X and XII Board exams in Jharkhand.

The results for JAC Class X and Class XII Science stream have already been announced by the council. In Class X, the overall pass percentage was 95.38 per cent and in Class XII Science, the pass percentage was 81.45 per cent this year.

This year, the JAC Class XII exams began on March 14 and ended on April 5. The practical exams for Class XII were held earlier in the month of February and early March.

Students who appeared for the exam this year can check their results by following these steps:

1) Log in to the official exam website, jac.nic.in or jharres ults.nic.in

2) On the home page, click on the Result 2023 link

3) Enter the necessary details like roll number, registration number and email ID

4) Your result will be displayed. Download a copy for future reference