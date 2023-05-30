In a step closer to inclusivity, West Bengal's Jadavpur University (JU) has established a gender-neutral toilet on its campus for LGBTQIA+ students. The toilet was set up in the English Department in response to the LGTBQIA+ community's long-pending demand.

The demand was supported by the concerned students' classmates, as well as all the student unions of the varsity, said Manojit Mondal, HoD of the English Department. JU Registrar Snehamanju Basu added that more such toilets would be established in different blocks housing the Arts, Science and Engineering departments, as per a PTI report.



The toilet was inaugurated on May 29. "The campus belongs to everyone. We have taken the initiative keeping in mind the requirements of everyone," Mondal said. "The gender-neutral toilet will be inclusive as everyone can use it," he added.

LGBTQIA+ activist Shivadooti Mandal, a student of Comparative Literature, called it a victory for the community and fulfilment of their long-pending demand. "We felt uncomfortable using toilets meant for men or women. The gender-neutral toilet in the English Department will help the community members in the arts faculty," Mandal said.

Do other universities in the state have such toilets?

Calcutta University Pro Vice-Chancellor Asis Chatterjee said that a gender-neutral toilet would be established on the College Street campus soon. Meanwhile, an official of Presidency University said that though a gender-neutral toilet already existed on their campus, students stated that it was not being properly maintained, as per PTI.