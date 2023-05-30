The 16th batch of the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) has been announced by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode and TimesPro. As per a press statement issued by the Kerala-based IIM, this two-year course is for anyone looking to equip themselves with new-age competencies and a 360-degrees understanding of strategic and business operations.

More about EPGP

The Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management is for working professionals who are looking for advancement in their careers and want to learn how to strategies, create business opportunities and so on.

The last two batches of EPGP received 5,000 applications, out of which, 1,055 were enrolled. The course comprises 750 hours of classroom instruction which is offered via Interactive Learning (IL) platform. The course also includes three weeks of in-campus modules. The course also encompasses case studies, white papers, simulations, assignments and a lot more.

What EPGP can do for you?

"The programme has achieved a hat trick of appearances in one of the most prestigious Global rankings, the QS World University Rankings," says Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode.

"The Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management will enable professionals to develop critical abilities and key management concepts to pivot in their careers,” says Sunil Sood, Chief Business Officer – Executive Education, TimesPro.