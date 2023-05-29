In an effort to get rid of the fear of the English language among government school students, educational department officials along with school heads have taken the initiative of conducting an intensive English training camp for a month under the title Just Listen and Learn, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

While many government schools with Tamil as the medium of communication still seemed to be lacking the importance given to English. In this situation, many government schools in the recent past have taken various efforts to teach English.

Block Education Officer describes the process

One such initiative taken by the education department at Srirangam to educate government school students has shown good results to the extent of attracting private school students too. K Maruthanayagam, Andanallur Block Education Officer (BEO), shared that usually, they used to conduct summer classes in the schools for a week or more which would not be taken seriously by the students. But for a change this time, he said, they planned to conduct an intensive English coaching camp under the name Just Listen and Speak, for free outside the school campus to attract students from all backgrounds.

"The English taught would be more inclusive and students will be involving themselves in the teaching process as the language is mostly taught through plays and stories," the BEO added. Students could easily gain knowledge of writing and reading in English through their lessons but the speaking part of it drains their confidence, he added.

"With an intention to familiarise students with Spoken English, training is given through acts and plays where students will involve themselves, shedding away their fear of the language," Maruthanayagam said. Tasting the success of the classes that were conducted, he said they have decided to extend the classes during the evenings after the schools reopened.

They have planned to merge English coaching with the Illam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) programme so that it reaches all the students. A parent named Suresh, whose daughter is studying in a well-known private school in Tiruchy, said, "Hearing of the training focused on English speaking, I wished to enroll my ward too which has turned out to be very helpful."