The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has suspended the activities of its school in the national capital on account of low enrolment. The school was suffering from financial crunches for a long time, along with dwindling diplomatic strength.

The Pakistan High Commission is a diplomatic mission of Pakistan in India. "Upon completion of the current academic year, the activities of the Pakistan High Commission School have been suspended, because of low enrolment levels in view of the downgraded strength of the High Commission," a Pakistan High Commission spokesperson said, as per a report by PTI.

He also recalled that the diplomatic strength of the High Commission was halved in June 2020 upon the request of the host country. "It may be noted that the school was never open to the public and exclusively catered to the needs of children of the staff of the High Commission," the spokesperson added.

According to another report on the school closure by The Sunday Guardian, no budget allocation was made for the school in the new budget, which will be announced in Pakistan next month. About 30 students were enrolled in the school, who had to shift to other schools and the cost was borne by their parents.