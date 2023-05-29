The admit cards for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati today, Monday, May 29.

The exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 4, in two shifts. The entrance test is for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) and other top educational institutions across the country.

Candidates, who will be appearing for the entrance exam, can download their admit cards via the official website jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Guwahati has also issued practice tests or mock tests for JEE Advanced 2023, said a report by The Hindustan Times.

Follow these steps to download admit card for JEE Advanced 2023:

1) Log in to the official exam website, jeeadv.ac.in

2) On the home page, click on the admit card download link

3) Enter the necessary details and log in

4) Your admit card will be displayed. Download a copy

Students are advised to go through the exam instructions given on the admit card carefully before going to the exam hall.

On exam day, a printout of the JEE Advanced admit card will be required to enter the exam hall. Students must also carry a photo ID from the list given on admit cards.