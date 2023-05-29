The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) announced the summer 2023 internship programme on Sunday, May 28. The scheme is aimed at providing experiential learning opportunities to more than 1,000 students.

The announcement of the programme coincides with the university's centenary celebrations. According to a statement, it "offers an unparalleled chance for undergraduate and postgraduate students, including students studying in the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB)", as mentioned in a report by PTI.

"As part of the university's commitment to fostering academic excellence and nurturing future leaders, this scheme opens doors to a wide range of disciplines and sectors", the document says. It adds that the programme will help students gain practical skills, industry exposure and professional development during their summer break.

"The program offers a diverse array of internship placements in collaboration with renowned organisations, both within the local community and beyond. Students can choose from a wide range of disciplines, including but not limited to business, engineering, humanities, sciences, arts, social sciences, and technology," DUSU said.

More details

It will run for six to eight weeks. The working hours are flexible, accommodating various academic schedules and individual needs. "Each participating student will be assigned a dedicated mentor who will provide guidance, support, and regular feedback throughout the internship period. This mentorship will prove invaluable in honing skills, exploring career paths, and building professional networks," the student union said.



Upon successful completion of the internship, students will receive an official certificate recognising their contribution and achievement. This certification will serve as a testament to their practical skills, work experience and commitment to professional growth, DUDU stated.

"The launch of the Summer Internship 2023 reaffirms the DUSU dedication to facilitating holistic development, nurturing talent, and empowering the student community. It would be one of the biggest internship programs provided by any Students' Union ever," DUSU President Akshit Dahiya said, as per PTI.