The Delhi Municipal Corporation has denied permission to the Delhi police for converting an Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school into a temporary jail. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi stated this on Sunday, May 28.

"It has been brought to my notice that a letter has been sent by the Delhi Police to the MCD Deputy Commissioner (North) on 27.05.2023 asking to create a temporary jail in MC Primary Girls School, Kanjhawala Chowk, Old Bhawan on 28.05.2023. It is hereby directed that "no permission will be granted", Oberoi said in the order, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

The development came simultaneously when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in the city's Lutyen's area. Permission to convert the MCD school at Kanjhawala into a temporary jail was sought in view of the wrestlers' Mahila Maha Panchayat.



While around 20 parties had announced a boycott of the inauguration ceremony, the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar went ahead with their Mahila Maha Panchayat near the new building.