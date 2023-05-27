The state of Haryana has declared that all 12 public universities in the state have become "Divyang Friendly" or physically-handicapped- friendly, according to an official statement released by the government on Friday, May 26.



To ensure that the universities are compatible with the needs of the disabled, lifts, ramps, wheelchairs and tactile paths have been installed on the premises of the universities to make it convenient for them.



"Haryana has become the first state in the country to make all its 12 government universities Divyang-friendly," the statement read.



Haryana's Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Rajkumar Makkar, said that a few of the physically-challenged students were facing difficulty with accessing the top floors of the universities and wanted easier access to the university.



Makkar, citing the law made for people with disabilities, ordered all the government universities of the state to ensure lifts, ramps, wheelchairs and tactile paths on their campuses for their convenience.



He further said that all the twelve universities have made all the arrangements and sent the compliance report.



The provision of e-rickshaws will also be made available for the specially-abled in Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra and Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak that ferry these students inside the university campus free of cost.