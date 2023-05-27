The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) released the SSC Class X results for 2023 on Thursday, May 25, sparking conversations online. This year, there has been a significant increase in the number of schools with zero students passing, rising from 121 last year to 157. Despite this, the overall pass percentage stands at 64.62 per cent. Surat boasts the highest pass percentage with an impressive 76 per cent. Around 7,34,900 students appeared for the exam and 4,74,893 cleared it.

Furthermore, the number of schools with a perfect 100 per cent pass rate has decreased from 294 to 272 this year. As usual, girls have outperformed boys once again, achieving a pass percentage of 70.62 per cent, while boys achieved a pass percentage of 59.58 per cent, as reported. Out of the three major mediums of Gujarati, English and Hindi, English medium secured the highest pass percentage.

Moreover, 6,111 students passed with A1 grade, 44,480 passed with A2 grade and 1,27,652 passed with a B2 grade. Reports also state that 1,96,000 students have failed in basic maths. The exam was conducted in the month of March in a total of 958 examination centres.