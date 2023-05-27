The admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2023, scheduled for May 29, 30, 31 and June 1, 2 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), according to The Indian Express.

The UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted on Saturday, May 27, "The admit cards for the examination scheduled on 29, 30, 31 May and 01, 02 June 2023 were made live around 4.45 am today. Emails were also sent to all the candidates."

The candidates who have registered themselves can now check and download their admit cards from the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in or cuet.samarth.ac.in

Steps to download the admit cards -

Step 1: Go to the official CUET website - cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the section 'Student Login'

Step 3: Enter the key in your application number and date to birth to log into your account

Step 4:The links for city intimation slip and admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the documents and save them for your future reference

The CUET-UG exam for the second phase is to be conducted on 5, 6, 7 and 8 June. Whereas CUET for postgraduate admissions will be conducted from June 5-17.