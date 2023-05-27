Published: 27th May 2023
COMEDK exam: How many students have registered, what is the state-wise break up
Also, find information about the most popular courses among candidates and a whole lot more
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) exam is happening tomorrow, May 28. This combined entrance examination for COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE is for admission in over 150 private engineering colleges in Karnataka and 55 private and deemed universities across the country.
This time around, over 70% of the registrations are from outside Karnataka. What else are the numbers saying? Read on to find out more
Number of registrations:
Candidates who applied for COMEDK-UGET: 80,826
Candidates who applied for Uni-Gauge: 1,390
Candidates who applied for both: 14,392
Breakup of registered candidates
Karnataka candidates: 27827
Non-Karnataka candidates: 68781
Female candidates: 29521
Male candidates: 67087
State-wise registrations (Top 15 states):
Karnataka: 28556
Andhra Pradesh: 11420
Uttar Pradesh: 10056
Bihar: 9755
Jharkhand: 4891
Rajasthan: 4775
Maharashtra: 3898
Telangana: 3462
Madhya Pradesh: 2785
West Bengal: 2758
Delhi: 2157
Haryana: 1783
Kerala: 1504
Chhattisgarh: 1326
Gujarat: 1272
Tamil Nadu: 1067
Most popular courses among candidates
1. Computer science Engineering (CSE) with Data Science
2. CSE (IOT & Cyber Security)
3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science
4. AI & Machine Learning
5. Information Science & Engineering
6. Electronics and Communication
7. Aerospace engineering
Previous year statistics (2022)
Number of registrations: 65,000 (approximately)
Seats taken: 10,000 (approximately)
No. of cities/towns the exam will be conducted in (state-wise)
Andhra Pradesh: 18
Arunachal Pradesh: 1
Assam: 4
Bihar: 11
Chandigarh: 1
Chhattisgarh: 3
Goa: 2
Gujarat: 7
Haryana: 4
Himachal Pradesh: 1
Jammu and Kashmir: 2
Jharkhand: 5
Karnataka: 33
Kerala: 12
Madhya Pradesh: 7
Maharashtra: 14
Manipur: 1
Meghalaya: 1
New Delhi: 1
Odisha: 5
Punjab: 5
Rajasthan: 10
Tamil Nadu: 7
Telangana: 6
Tripura: 1
Uttar Pradesh: 17
Uttarakhand: 2
West Bengal: 7
Total cities: 189
Total centres: 410