The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) exam is happening tomorrow, May 28. This combined entrance examination for COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE is for admission in over 150 private engineering colleges in Karnataka and 55 private and deemed universities across the country.

This time around, over 70% of the registrations are from outside Karnataka. What else are the numbers saying? Read on to find out more

Number of registrations:

Candidates who applied for COMEDK-UGET: 80,826

Candidates who applied for Uni-Gauge: 1,390

Candidates who applied for both: 14,392

Breakup of registered candidates

Karnataka candidates: 27827

Non-Karnataka candidates: 68781

Female candidates: 29521

Male candidates: 67087

State-wise registrations (Top 15 states):

Karnataka: 28556

Andhra Pradesh: 11420

Uttar Pradesh: 10056

Bihar: 9755

Jharkhand: 4891

Rajasthan: 4775

Maharashtra: 3898

Telangana: 3462

Madhya Pradesh: 2785

West Bengal: 2758

Delhi: 2157

Haryana: 1783

Kerala: 1504

Chhattisgarh: 1326

Gujarat: 1272

Tamil Nadu: 1067

Most popular courses among candidates

1. Computer science Engineering (CSE) with Data Science

2. CSE (IOT & Cyber Security)

3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science

4. AI & Machine Learning

5. Information Science & Engineering

6. Electronics and Communication

7. Aerospace engineering

Previous year statistics (2022)

Number of registrations: 65,000 (approximately)

Seats taken: 10,000 (approximately)

No. of cities/towns the exam will be conducted in (state-wise)

Andhra Pradesh: 18

Arunachal Pradesh: 1

Assam: 4

Bihar: 11

Chandigarh: 1

Chhattisgarh: 3

Goa: 2

Gujarat: 7

Haryana: 4

Himachal Pradesh: 1

Jammu and Kashmir: 2

Jharkhand: 5

Karnataka: 33

Kerala: 12

Madhya Pradesh: 7

Maharashtra: 14

Manipur: 1

Meghalaya: 1

New Delhi: 1

Odisha: 5

Punjab: 5

Rajasthan: 10

Tamil Nadu: 7

Telangana: 6

Tripura: 1

Uttar Pradesh: 17

Uttarakhand: 2

West Bengal: 7

Total cities: 189

Total centres: 410