Published: 27th May 2023
COMEDK exam 2023: Important dates, result announcement date and more
The COMEDK-UGET is a three-hour-long computer-based entrance test. Here are other details
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) exam will be conducted tomorrow, Sunday, May 27.
Candidates from all over the country will be appearing for the exam which is conducted for admission to over 150 private engineering colleges in Karnataka and 55 private and deemed universities across the country. Over 80,826 candidates have applied for the exam this time which is being conducted at over 410 in 189 cities and towns. The exam will be held in two shifts: The morning shift is from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm is the evening shift
Here are a few dates that you must make note of
May 28, 2023 (Sunday): Last date for downloading of Online Test Admission Ticket (TAT)
May 28, 2023 (Sunday): COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2023 (Morning slot: 9.00 am to 12 Noon Afternoon slot: 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm)
May 30, 2023 (Tuesday): Publishing of provisional answer key/ Start date for online submission of objections to answer key
June 1, 2023 (Thursday): Last date for receiving challenges/objections pertaining to provisional answer keys
June 6, 2023 (Tuesday): Publishing of final answer keys
June 10, 2023 (Saturday): Test score cards made available online to the candidate
For exam-related queries, you may contact the COMEDK help desk (Phone: 080-46671060, studenthelpdesk@comedk.org) on weekdays between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm.