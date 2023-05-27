The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) exam will be conducted tomorrow, Sunday, May 27.

Candidates from all over the country will be appearing for the exam which is conducted for admission to over 150 private engineering colleges in Karnataka and 55 private and deemed universities across the country. Over 80,826 candidates have applied for the exam this time which is being conducted at over 410 in 189 cities and towns. The exam will be held in two shifts: The morning shift is from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm is the evening shift

Here are a few dates that you must make note of



May 28, 2023 (Sunday): Last date for downloading of Online Test Admission Ticket (TAT)

May 28, 2023 (Sunday): COMEDK UGET & Uni-GAUGE E 2023 (Morning slot: 9.00 am to 12 Noon Afternoon slot: 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm)

May 30, 2023 (Tuesday): Publishing of provisional answer key/ Start date for online submission of objections to answer key

June 1, 2023 (Thursday): Last date for receiving challenges/objections pertaining to provisional answer keys

June 6, 2023 (Tuesday): Publishing of final answer keys

June 10, 2023 (Saturday): Test score cards made available online to the candidate

For exam-related queries, you may contact the COMEDK help desk (Phone: 080-46671060, studenthelpdesk@comedk.org) on weekdays between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm.