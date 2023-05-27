Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Arunachal Pradesh has collaborated with the University of Tuebingen in Germany to facilitate research.

RGU has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University virtually on Friday, May 26, according to sources.

The clauses of the agreement

The agreement would support a joint research on the ecomorphological radiation of the rove beetle subfamily Steninae (Coleoptera, Staphylinidae) in the unexplored region of the northeastern state, according to a report by PTI.

The collaboration brings together Prof Oliver Betz from the Institute of Evolution and Ecology at the University of Tuebingen and Hiren Gogoi from the Zoology department of RGU.

The Vice-Chancellor of RGU Prof Saket Kushwaha and Oliver Betz expressed their appreciation for the international collaborative research initiative focusing on the Steninae group of Rove beetles and their ecology in the unexplored Arunachal Himalaya region.

The Steninae subfamily comprises two genera, Stenus (with over 3,000 species) and Dianous (with over 300 species).

These beetles are optically-oriented predators, primarily preying on springtails and other small arthropods.

Stenus beetles are characterised by their protruding elongated lower lip, which is equipped with sticky pads at the terminal end, enabling rapid prey capture.

These beetles are commonly found in moist habitats, such as waterside environments or the humid litter and humus layer in tropical forests.

The availability of funds will be ensured by Prof Betz and group, which they have said that they will arrange from the home University and other sources available that would give grants to this research prospect, as per a report by PTI.

These funds will cover expenses, including payments to the collaborators involved in the on-site collection and travel costs.