The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the result for the class X and XII board examination on Thursday, May 25.

This year, the pass percentage for class X stood at 63.29 per cent with 60.26 per cent of the boys and 66.47 per cent of the girls passing the class X board examination. Similarly, 55.28 per cent of the class XII students passed the examination with a pass percentage of 52 per cent among boys and 58.75 per cent among girls, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Narsingpur emerged as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 79.46 per cent followed by Neemuch with 73.14 per cent and Mandla with 67.77 per cent.

On the other hand, Niwari district recorded the worst result with 36.74 per cent of the students passing the examination.

In the class XII board examination, 2,79,257 candidates passed with first-division scores. Moreover, a total of 2,11,798 candidates failed the class XII board this year. As many as 1,12,872 candidates will be appearing for the supplementary examination.

In the class X examination, 2,16,912 candidates failed the board examination and 82,335 candidates will have to appear for a supplementary examination.

The MPBSE will announce the dates for the supplementary examination shortly, the Hindustan Times report said.