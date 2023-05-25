The results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medicine Common Entrance Test, 2023 (TS EAMCET 2023) have been declared today, May 25.

The Telangana Minister of Education, Sabitha P Indra Reddy, released the results at 11 am this morning, through a press conference at the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU Hyderabad), reports The New Indian Express. V Karuna, IPS, Secretary of Government (Higher Education), Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, JNTU and other officials from JNTU Hyderabad were the dignitaries present at the press conference.



What are the highlights?

This year, the pass percentage for the Engineering stream was 80%, and 86% in the Agriculture and Medical streams. The overall pass percentage of girls was nearly 82%, which was higher than that of boys, 79%. A 100 per cent pass percentage was achieved by the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category students.

Just like last year, it has been observed that students from Andhra Pradesh excelled in the exam, with them securing top positions in all the streams. An M Dheeraj was the topper in the Engineering stream and B Satya from East Godavari District emerged as the topper in the Agriculture & Medicine stream.

The EAMCET was conducted across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from May 4 to May 10 this year. About 3,20,683 candidates were allotted centres across the two states and 94.11% of these candidates appeared for the exam.

The exam was conducted by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHIE).

How to check your results:

Students can check their results on the official website of TS EAMCET. Here is how students can view and download their marks:

1) Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in

2) Click on the link for the results

3) Enter the details asked like Registration Number, EAMCET Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth

4) Click on “View Results”

5) You will be redirected to your marks. You will also be able to download and/or print your results.