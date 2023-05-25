In a venture to improve the conditions of sanitation for women in Tamil Nadu, the State Government is embarking on a project to install sanitary napkin vending machines in all government arts and science colleges in the state.

This decision comes after the State Government had installed the machines in government schools of the state.

According to IANS, there are presently only a few government colleges that have napkin vending machines and incinerators in the state.

As per a study...

According to a study conducted by the Department of Higher Education, there has been a gradual fall in the attendance of girls in government colleges in rural areas of the state during particular dates.

The study that was conducted, found that many students were not going to college during their menstrual cycle due to pain and ill-health.

This led the department to install such vending machines and incinerators at all government colleges to improve the attendance of the students and for their welfare.

The department will float tenders for the installation of the machines and incinerators which will be installed before the commencement of the new academic year.

According to a senior official of the department of higher education, the funds will be scouted through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

The official also added that the vending machines and incinerators will be installed based on the strength of girl students and teaching and non-teaching staff in each college. The maintenance of the machines and the incinerators will be done by the support staff in the colleges he said.