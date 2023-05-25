Multi-disciplinary centre on tribal studies will be started at Delhi University (DU) to teach students about how tribal leaders have successfully contributed to society. Tribal leaders across different ages of history of India will be looked at, a senior official from the university informed on Wednesday, May 24, stated a report by PTI.

Regarding the same, a proposal will be presented at the Academic Council which is slated to meet on Friday, May 26.

What will be the objective of the new centre? An ordinance issued recently specified seven of them. A few are as follows:

1) Understanding the definition of "tribe" from an India-centric perspective and educating onself on the "social, cultural, linguistic, religious, economic, and environmental diversity and commonalities" of different tribes

2) The students will get to "study and document various Lok traditions of India's tribes including their indigenous/traditional knowledge"

The aim of the centre is also bring to the fore the contributions of tribal leaders and "bring out to prominence the unsung heroes among them", the ordinance added.

Forest-tribal relationships, stability of forest ecosystems and livelihood are also the focus areas.

All expenditures will be made adhering to General Financial Rules, allocation and other rules and regulations, the ordinance detailed. "Additional financial support can be sought from various government agencies or through collaborations with national and international agencies according to the requirements from time to time," it added.