The results of the recent Class 12 Board Examination have been announced by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Wednesday. A total of 89.25 per cent of candidates cleared the examination.

WBCHSE president Dr Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said that boys secured a higher pass percentage, with a record rate of 91.86 per cent. In the case of girls, the pass percentage was 87.26 per cent, reported IANS.

He further said, 18 candidates from a total of 87 candidates in the top 10 list are from Hooghly district, the district with the highest score percentage in West Bengal. The East Midnapore district has the highest pass percentage this year, he informed.

Subhrangshu Sardar from Ramakrishna Mission, Narendrapur has secured the first position this year with 99.20 per cent. "His combination of subjects was quite interesting: English, Bengali, Economics, Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science," Bhattacharjee said.

The total number of candidates this year was 8,52,444, out of which 8,24,891 appeared. A total of 8,24,891 students cleared the exam.

"This was the first major board examination by the candidates this year since they could not appear for the secondary examination two years back because of the COVID-19 lockdown situation," Bhattacharjee said.