In a suspected ragging incident, as many as five government college students from Gurugram were arrested for reportedly beating up their junior, stated a report in PTI. This was informed by the police on Tuesday, May 23.

The incident came to light on Friday, May 19, when the junior, a second-year Bachelor of Arts student was beaten up by his seniors. It was the allegation of the student that he was attacked without rhyme or reason. And when he raised an alarm during the incident, the perpetrators fled the scene.

The junior was taken to the hospital immediately and currently, he is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU), the police shared.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against six students, among which, five were arrested on Monday, May 23. The accused confessed that they had ragged the junior student, after which, they were let off on bail as they joined the investigation, the police shared.

"We are trying to nab other accused. Action will be taken according to law," Pataudi Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Kumar said.

A ragging incident in Odisha

Ragging cases continue to come up across campuses in India. Recently, in Odisha, a third-year polytechnic student took the extreme step and it was the allegation of her parents that she died by suicide because of ragging.