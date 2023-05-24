The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the results for the Class XII board examination on Wednesday, May 24.

This year, the overall pass percentage in the PSEB XII board exam result stood at 92.47 per cent which is less than last year's 95.99 per cent.

Girl students recorded a pass percentage of 95.14 per cent while boys recorded 90.25 per cent pass percentage. Transgender students had a pass percentage of 100 per cent this time.

Science stream recorded the highest pass percentage with 98.68 per cent of students passing the board examination. Commerce stream recorded a pass percentage of 98.30 per cent while 90.62 per cent of the students passed in the humanities stream.

The candidates who appeared for the state board exams can check their results via the official website: pseb.ac.in.

Punjab Board Class XII exams were held from February 20, 2023, to April 20, 2023 and around 3 lakh students appeared for the same.

Meet the toppers

Sujan Kaur of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School, Sardulgarh has topped the state board examination in the humanities stream by securing 100 per cent in the Class XII board examination. Shriya Singla of MSD Senior Secondary Public School, Bathinda, also from humanities subject, has stood second with 99.6 percent, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Navpreet Kaur of BCM Senior Secondary School Jamalpur Colony, Ludhiana bagged the third rank with a score of 99.4 per cent, the report added.