The new Congress government, in Karnataka, after the cabinet expansion is completed, is all set to remove the ban on hijab in the state, IANS reports.

The Congress Party, especially Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, had vehemently stated in its election campaign that it will withdraw the hijab ban and all other “communal” laws by the previous BJP government once the party assumes power in Karnataka.

When asked about the rising reports of concern by Amnesty International on the hijab ban in Karnataka, Deputy CM Shivakumar stated, "I don't want to comment on the matter of hijab as it is a policy matter," in Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday.

Priyank Kharge, who was addressing press reporters maintained the Congress government will withdraw the ban on hijab, as well as other communal laws.

Recollecting the row over Hijab

The Hijab row, which began last year when the Udupi Pre-University Girl's College barred Muslim girl students from wearing hijabs inside the classroom, turned out to be a crisis in the state last year.

Protests erupted across the state, and several petitions were filed in the Karnataka High Court, in which, Muslim students sought the right to wear hijabs in classrooms under Articles 14, 19 and 25 of the Constitution of India.

On March 15, the Karnataka High Court dismissed the petitions, ruling that it is not a part of the essential religious practice in the Islamic faith. The matter reached the Supreme Court and after months of hearings and adjournments, the top court delivered a split verdict on the matter, with the two-judge bench suggesting presenting the case to a larger bench for adjudication.

The students, who refused to attend classes without their hijab, still maintain that they will wait for the final verdict of the Supreme Court.