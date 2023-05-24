A few hours after a protest by postgraduate students on the recently introduced fee hike today, May 24, the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IRAI), New Delhi, withdrew its circular. Students informed their issue is now resolved.

"Our college is student-friendly and we understand that the decision of hike came from higher authorities. But the hike was too much, upto 200 per cent," said a member of the Postgraduate School Students' Union (PGSSU) of IARI, speaking about the matter. The student, who wished to remain anonymous added that over 500 students of the Union had participated in the protest, which started at about 9 am and lasted 2-3 hours.

The circular introducing the fee hike for these students was issued on May 18. The students had subsequently submitted several representations to the authorities but their concerns were left unaddressed, resulting in today's protest. The All India Other Backward Classes Students' Association (AIOBCSA) also stood in solidarity with the protesters, demanding a rollback of the hike.

According to documents shared by the IARI students, their tuition fee was hiked to Rs 36,000 from Rs 12,000, while their hostel fee was hiked from Rs 5,000 to Rs 36,000. Similar hikes were also marked for their exam, thesis submission and other fees. The PGSSU member also mentioned that this is the second fee hike at the institute, the first being implemented in 2019.

"That time too the hike was about 200 per cent. And within a period of 3 years, it was announced again," the student said. He added that a viral video circulating on social media recently, which mentioned that a fee hike in all private colleges and deemed universities was inevitable, also provoked students, and tension escalated. The students were additionally let on to believe that the hike was due to the changes suggested in the National Education Policy (NEP).

"Education is a right, not a privilege! Say no to fee hikes at IARI! Any fee hike will drastically impact poor, marginalized and women candidates," tweeted AIOBCSA. Now that the circular is taken back, the students breathe a sigh of relief.