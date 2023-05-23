The toppers' list will also be released | Pic Credits: EdexLive

The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 results will be declared on Thursday, March 25.

The Education Minister of Telangana, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, is set to unveil the results during a press conference at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, at 11 am. Following the announcement, the results will be made available on the website https://eamcet.tsche. ac.in/ at 11:15 am.



Moreover, JNTU Hyderabad has stated in a press release that the names of the highest-scoring ten students will also be disclosed.

The press conference will be attended by V Karuna, IPS, Secretary of Government (Higher Education), Navin Mittal, IAS, Commissioner of Collegiate Education & Technical Education, Prof R Limbadri, Chairman, Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, JNTU, Prof V Venkata Ramana, Vice Chairman, JNTU, Dr N Srinivasa Rao, Secretary, TSCHE, and other officials from JNTU.

This year the EAMCET was conducted from May 10 to 14. A total of 3,20,683 candidates were allotted centres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and 94.11 per cent of these candidates appeared for the exam.

Here is how candidates can check their EAMCET rank: