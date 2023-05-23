In Kerala, schools are going to reopen and the safety of students and school buildings is now a priority. Regarding the same, the Chief Minister's Office passed on a few instructions on Monday, May 22, after a meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Some of them are highlighted below:

- Dangerous or precarious-looking trees, hoardings and so on should be removed from the premises of the school



- Electric posts or wires dangling in a manner that can prove to be dangerous should be removed from the vicinity

- Ensure clean drinking water, initiate water purification process

- Construct walls around ponds and wells near schools

- Schools buses, other private vehicles used to ferry students to and from the schools need to have fitness certificates and police clearance certificates



- Mock drills should be conducted for children with regard to disaster mitigation

- Gothra Sarathi scheme, aimed at bringing children from tribal areas to schools, should continue

- At schools which are prone to disasters like landslides and floods, awareness programmes should be intimated

- Tribal promoters' help should be taken to ensure that students reach schools

Today, the CM is all set to inaugurate 97 new school buildings. These have been constructed at various locations across Kerala and the event itself will be conducted at Muzhuppilangad in Kannur District of the state.