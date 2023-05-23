he Karnataka School Education Department has extended the date for enrolment of students to schools under the Right To Education (RTE) Act category.

The department initially released its calendar of events, wherein, the first merit list was to be released on May 3. However, it released a revised calendar of events after announcing the first merit list on May 18, reports The New Indian Express.

As per the revised timetable, the first round of enrolment of students and uploading of details will end on May 29. The second list of seats will be published on June 6 and enrolment will take place from June 7 to June 15. During this period, enrolled students’ details will also be updated in the schools’ software.

While the first list was to be published on May 3, the revised timetable shows that the last date for submission of applications was May 10.

Meanwhile, the department has issued a circular with regard to the resubmission of proposals for fee refunds from schools. According to the said circular, schools can submit another proposal for fee refunds from the academic year 2021-22 to ensure that any changes in the number of students and school expenses can be accounted for.

In the meantime, the department has instructed officers and deputy directors to ensure that reasons for rejection of proposals are properly documented.