There were more than 30 students | (Pic: EdexLive)

More than 30 students from a private nursing college located in Mangaluru, Karnataka were admitted to a hospital due to a suspected case of food poisoning, stated a report in PTI.

After undergoing treatment and recovering their health, most of them were sent back to the hostel yesterday, Monday, May 22, sources shared.

What was the cause behind food poisoning? Water shoratge, which led to poor quality water being supplied to the hostel, led to the students falling ill on Sunday night, May 21.

In less than two months, this is the second such incident, several parents informed the reporters. The students suffered from stomach pain, dysentery and vomiting, they said.

Officials from the District Health Department, when contacted, also informed that the exact reason behind the food poisoning is yet to be ascertained. "We visit all college hostels routinely from the district unit. We will investigate the matter," the sources said.

Other such incidents

Recently, in Assam's Rajagaon, the health of over 200 students started deteriorating after they consumed their mid-day meal. They were rushed to Singimari Hospital.

Food poisoning cases are not entirely uncommon in educational institutions in India. For instance, Telangana saw a string of food poisoning cases a few months back.