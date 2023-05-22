Students spent two academic years at home due to COVID-19, resulting in a lack of direct interaction and this has adversely affected their education standards, particularly in writing and reading skills. To combat this, a teacher has gone the extra mile to motivate and train students in learning the English language, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Battu Srinivas, a teacher at Telangana State Model School in Rudrur village teaches English to Class IX, X, and intermediate students, with each class consisting of 50 students. With the support of two English teachers and the school’s principal, he has successfully implemented creative activities to engage students in the classroom.

The way the teacher works

Srinivas captures students' attention by sharing inspirational and motivational stories. He then writes five words on the board and the students note them down, practising the words consistently. After a few months, he conducts a test to identify the top-performing students.

In a recent test that consisted of 75 words, eight students achieved first place and in another test, five students secured the top position. The remaining students were close behind, with a difference of two to three marks, achieving second place. Encouraged by the students' enthusiasm for learning vocabulary, Srinivas plans to implement the vocabulary practice after the school reopens. He has provided 1,000 words for students to practice during the summer vacation and advised them to learn as many words as possible in their leisure time.

Srinivas emphasises the vastness of the English language, with new words being added to the dictionary each year. He focuses on teaching the students listening, speaking, reading, and writing (LSRW) skills. As part of the listening activity, the students receive daily English news from All India Radio (AIR) via WhatsApp on their parents' numbers. Throughout the academic year, students are trained in communication skills through speaking activities. Reading and writing skills are developed using regular textbooks.

How is the performance of students assessed?

The students' performance is assessed through various competitions, where they have achieved first prizes in storytelling at state and district levels. Srinivas highlights that these students come from purely rural areas and diverse economic and social backgrounds. Considering the lack of English language awareness in many families, the aim is to equip students with the necessary skills to adapt to the global scenario.

Srinivas also believes that teachers should adopt the role of students. He recently completed a study on the plays of Mahesh Dattani and Girish Karnad, and Telangana University awarded him a PhD.