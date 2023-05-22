The Association says that students are 'stranded' because of lack of recognition | Pic Credit: Edex

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, May 20, regarding the pending recognition of three medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The body also sought his intervention for better functioning of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

"It is learnt that, three medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, from which many students pursue their MBBS course, namely, Government Allopathic Medical College at Banda, Government Medical College at Azamgarh, and Government Medical College at Saharanpur, are unable to get recognition from National Medical Commission. This has left hundreds of medical students, who completed their MBBS, stranded as they are unable to get state medical council registration" stated the letter jointly written by Dr Sharad Kumar Agarwal, National President, IMA and Dr Anil Kumar J Nayak, its Secretary General.

According to the letter, registration with the state medical council is the basic necessity for getting licenses to practice or even for further education, reports ANI.

"The National Medical Commission's (NMC) decisions to grant permission to medical colleges solely on the basis of an affidavit has created today's situation as colleges are still on wait for recognition from Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MAR) in NMC. It is an example of absolute incautious and careless functioning. Indian Medical Association in the best interests of medical education and students' requests for immediate intervention for better functioning at the National Medical Commission,” the letter further reads.

A copy of the letter was also marked to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya.