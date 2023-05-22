These teachers were hired in the Recruitment Drive for 2019-20 | Pic: EdexLive

The education department in Bihar's Gaya district has taken the step to terminate five teachers for using fake documents during the recruitment drive in 2019-20.

The five persons have been identified as Pappu Mandal from the Dashrath Nagar primary school in Gahlor; Amar Kumar from Panditpur Sohri Mohra village; Amar Kumar from Rampur Panchayat Wazirganj; Bindu Paswan from Phulsar Panchayat; and Mukesh Kumar Yadav from the Ekamba primary school in Fatehpur.

The district education officer recommended the termination followed by legal action against them, reports IANS.

The education department had given the jobs on the basis of merit lists to thousands of teachers through the recruitment notice of 2019-20. They were selected on the basis of Matric, Intermediate, Graduation, Bachelor of Education Degree and Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) or Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) marks.

On that basis, the department prepared the merit list and selected the candidates. As there was no competitive examination during the recruitment, many fake candidates increased the numbers on their mark sheets.

The Bihar education department gave the appointment letters in 2022. Keeping this in view, it issued a directive to the successful candidates to verify and approve their mark sheets and other documents. Some of them had followed the directives, while a majority have not yet approved it.