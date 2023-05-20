Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday, May 20, called upon the students of Panjab University "to work tirelessly, avail opportunities and script the blueprint for New India at 2047, when the nation celebrates the centenary of its independence". He was the chief guest at the 70th Annual Convocation of the varsity.

During the ceremony, the Vice President, who is also the Chancellor of Panjab University, conferred the Honoris Causa (Doctor of Literature) on noted educator and philanthropist, Sudha Murty and Honoris Causa (Doctor of Laws) on former Chief Justice of India and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Ranjan Gogoi, as mentioned in a report by ANI.

Addressing the gathering, Dhankar reminded students about their "responsibility to contribute to the wider good of society, and to work for the greater good of all". "Ensure and inculcate a deep sense of keeping the nation always first", he added.

Further, encouraging students to make opportunities out of challenges, he said, "Nothing is more dangerous than to have a brilliant idea parked in your mind. Act on the ideas by unleashing your talent and exploiting your potential"

The Vice President also made a note of India's growth journey and the initiatives taken by Panjab University to enhance education. During his visit, Dhankar held separate meetings with Senate members, Syndicate members, Students' Unions, the Teachers Association and the Non-Teachers' Association of the varsity, as per a report by ANI.